16:49
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Hydrometeorological Service building at Emergencies Ministry returned to state

The illegally privatized building of the Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, located in Cholpon-Ata city, was returned to state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

As noted, in addition to the building, a land plot of 800 square meters was also returned.

According to the SCNS, the building of the Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is a strategic object of category «B».

The owner of the plot, recognizing his illegality of the right to own the property, transferred the object to the balance sheet of the state free of charge, the state committee stated.
link: https://24.kg/english/334578/
views: 42
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan updates rules for managing state property
Hospital building with land plot returned to state in Kyrgyzstan
307 hectares of land belonging to AYU holding returned to state
Land plot that housed planetarium in Bishkek returned to state
Wine and brandy distillery in Batken region returned to state
House of Culture and stadium in Nookat district returned to state
Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall
Wine and vodka factory in Kara-Suu district returned to state
Bishkek Mayor instructs to insure 100 percent of municipal property
Social infrastructure facilities worth 341.8 million soms returned to state
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029 Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029
Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support
28 June, Saturday
16:38
Hydrometeorological Service building at Emergencies Ministry returned to state Hydrometeorological Service building at Emergencies Min...
15:59
Lake burst: Residents return to Nizhne-Serafimovsky nursing home
15:44
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in World Cup in Kazakhstan
10:39
China to supply 370 equipment units to Kyrgyzstan’s Water Resources Service
10:18
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans waste paper export outside EAEU