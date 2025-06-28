Hydrometeorological Service building at Emergencies Ministry returned to state

The illegally privatized building of the Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, located in Cholpon-Ata city, was returned to state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

As noted, in addition to the building, a land plot of 800 square meters was also returned.

According to the SCNS, the building of the Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is a strategic object of category «B».

The owner of the plot, recognizing his illegality of the right to own the property, transferred the object to the balance sheet of the state free of charge, the state committee stated.