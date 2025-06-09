Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan updates rules for managing state property

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments and additions to a number of regulations governing the management and disposal of state property. The new rules are enshrined in the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution, which is aimed at optimizing the procedures for leasing, alienating, and auctioning state-owned property.

The key innovations concern the procedure for leasing real estate with an area of ​​over 1,000 square meters, as well as expanding the range of individuals and organizations that are allowed to lease state property — now they can be both foreign citizens and legal entities. The lease term is limited to three years with the possibility of extension.

In addition, the resolution establishes transparent mechanisms for the alienation of property that has become state property on the basis of civil, administrative, or criminal law. Particular attention is paid to holding auctions — clear rules for setting a starting price, the size of the price increase steps, and the procedure for notifying participants are determined.

If the auction does not take place, a procedure for repeated bidding with a lower starting price is envisaged, which will avoid property idling and increase the efficiency of sales.

The procedure for installment payments when purchasing objects with the approval of authorized national security agencies has also been updated.

The resolution will enter into force on June 16, 2025.