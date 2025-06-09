13:20
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan updates rules for managing state property

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments and additions to a number of regulations governing the management and disposal of state property. The new rules are enshrined in the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution, which is aimed at optimizing the procedures for leasing, alienating, and auctioning state-owned property.

The key innovations concern the procedure for leasing real estate with an area of ​​over 1,000 square meters, as well as expanding the range of individuals and organizations that are allowed to lease state property — now they can be both foreign citizens and legal entities. The lease term is limited to three years with the possibility of extension.

In addition, the resolution establishes transparent mechanisms for the alienation of property that has become state property on the basis of civil, administrative, or criminal law. Particular attention is paid to holding auctions — clear rules for setting a starting price, the size of the price increase steps, and the procedure for notifying participants are determined.

If the auction does not take place, a procedure for repeated bidding with a lower starting price is envisaged, which will avoid property idling and increase the efficiency of sales.

The procedure for installment payments when purchasing objects with the approval of authorized national security agencies has also been updated.

The resolution will enter into force on June 16, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/331956/
views: 152
Print
Related
Hospital building with land plot returned to state in Kyrgyzstan
307 hectares of land belonging to AYU holding returned to state
Land plot that housed planetarium in Bishkek returned to state
Wine and brandy distillery in Batken region returned to state
House of Culture and stadium in Nookat district returned to state
Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall
Wine and vodka factory in Kara-Suu district returned to state
Meat processing plant in Balykchy city returned to state
Bishkek Mayor instructs to insure 100 percent of municipal property
Social infrastructure facilities worth 341.8 million soms returned to state
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
IMF predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate to decline to 6.8 percent IMF predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate to decline to 6.8 percent
Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region
Sadyr Japarov leads Google searches in Kyrgyzstan, except for June 2024 Sadyr Japarov leads Google searches in Kyrgyzstan, except for June 2024
9 June, Monday
12:53
Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway to cost 9,472 billion soms Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway to cost 9,472...
12:32
New Rector of Presidential Academy of Public Administration appointed
12:14
Part of Bishkek to have no water on June 10
12:05
MPs ride train to Balykchy and assess railcar quality
11:47
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan updates rules for managing state property