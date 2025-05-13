17:25
USD 87.45
EUR 97.39
RUB 1.06
English

307 hectares of land belonging to AYU holding returned to state

A land plot of 307 hectares in A. Sydykov ayil okmotu of Alamedin district, Chui region has been returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the owners of the land were previously the workers of V. Lenin Vinsovkhozkombinat, who, on the basis of the Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic «On measures to enhance land and agrarian reform in the Kyrgyz Republic» dated February 22, 1994 No. UP-23, received shares of the land and certificates for the right to use the land.

«At the same time, most of the owners of the land plots, for various reasons, left the Kyrgyz Republic or died. Over a long period of time and due to the negligent attitude of some former heads of local government bodies, these agricultural lands, without observing the mandatory procedure for seizure into municipal or state ownership, were illegally leased for a period of 49 years to TPK Shabdan-Ata LLC, which subsequently resold it to Bishkekvinkom LLC (the founder was previously the president of the association AYU Holding, Sharshenbek Abdykerimov),» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/328888/
views: 143
Print
Related
Land plot that housed planetarium in Bishkek returned to state
Wine and brandy distillery in Batken region returned to state
House of Culture and stadium in Nookat district returned to state
Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall
Agricultural land illegally sold for burials in Orok village
Auction for land lease in Saimaluu-Tash park announced
Land plots and object in Issyk-Kul region returned to state
Bishkek residents who illegally occupied municipal land offered to lease It
Wine and vodka factory in Kara-Suu district returned to state
Land near airport returned to municipal ownership in Batken
Popular
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading
Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
13 May, Tuesday
17:19
2,500 Kyrgyzstanis departed for seasonal work in the UK since start of 2025 2,500 Kyrgyzstanis departed for seasonal work in the UK...
17:09
China - largest importer of honey from Kyrgyzstan
17:03
4,000 Kyrgyzstanis withdrawn from Russia's black list
16:49
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sets new capital requirements for payment systems
16:37
Tashiev family sells oil depot and builds hospital in Suzak