307 hectares of land belonging to AYU holding returned to state

A land plot of 307 hectares in A. Sydykov ayil okmotu of Alamedin district, Chui region has been returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the owners of the land were previously the workers of V. Lenin Vinsovkhozkombinat, who, on the basis of the Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic «On measures to enhance land and agrarian reform in the Kyrgyz Republic» dated February 22, 1994 No. UP-23, received shares of the land and certificates for the right to use the land.

«At the same time, most of the owners of the land plots, for various reasons, left the Kyrgyz Republic or died. Over a long period of time and due to the negligent attitude of some former heads of local government bodies, these agricultural lands, without observing the mandatory procedure for seizure into municipal or state ownership, were illegally leased for a period of 49 years to TPK Shabdan-Ata LLC, which subsequently resold it to Bishkekvinkom LLC (the founder was previously the president of the association AYU Holding, Sharshenbek Abdykerimov),» the statement says.