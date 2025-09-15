19:33
AYU empire collapse: SCNS seizes property for 10 billion soms from Abdykerimov

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has uncovered large-scale violations related to the operations of the diversified holding company AYU, owned by Sharshenbek Abdykerimov, the state committee’s press center reported.

According to the security services, the company had long evaded taxes, social contributions, and other mandatory payments. To give the appearance of legal activity, part of the assets was registered under affiliated individuals, and falsified financial reports were submitted to government authorities.

Investigators determined that the scheme involved systematic laundering of illegal income.

As a result of investigative and operational measures, Sharshenbek Abdykerimov’s assets — including large shopping and entertainment centers, industrial bases, and commercial properties — worth more than 10 billion soms, have been transferred to state ownership.

The SCNS emphasized that the investigation is ongoing.

Previously, a criminal case was opened against the founder of AYU Holding and former Parliament deputy Sharshenbek Abdykerimov under the article «Financing organized criminal groups.» Sharshenbek Abdykerimov left Kyrgyzstan after the October 2020 events and has since been internationally wanted.
