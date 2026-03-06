18:57
UNICEF welcomes introduction of universal child allowance in Kyrgyzstan

UNICEF has warmly welcomed the decree signed by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov introducing a universal monthly state allowance Bala Yrysy for all children under the age of three.

UNICEF Representative Samman Jung Thapa said the decision reflects the country’s consistent commitment to protecting children’s rights and represents another example of the Kyrgyz Republic’s systemic investment in the earliest and most critical years of a child’s life.

Expanding social protection for small children is considered one of the most effective ways to reduce child poverty and ensure every child has the best possible start in life.

The National Development Program until 2030 sets a clear goal of reducing child poverty from 33.1 percent to 25 percent, expanding social protection coverage for children, strengthening access to primary health care, and accelerating the development of preschool education. The introduction of Bala Yrysy allowance is an important step toward achieving these goals and strengthening the realization of children’s rights in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Global experience shows that every dollar invested in early childhood can yield returns of up to $13 through improved educational outcomes, increased productivity, improved health, and reduced inequality.

UNICEF reiterates its appreciation to the Kyrgyz government for its prioritization of children and families and reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting national partners in the development and implementation of Bala Yrysy program to further strengthen the national social protection system for the benefit of every child.
