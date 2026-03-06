Kyrgyzstan to introduce monthly allowance for all children under three

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree introducing a new state monthly allowance for children under the age of three in Kyrgyzstan, the presidential press service reported.

Payment of the new monthly allowance Bala Yrysy will begin from July 1, 2026. It will amount to 1,200 soms per month.

According to the decree, the allowance will be provided to every child under the age of three regardless of the family’s income level.

«I am aware of the complaints regarding the state benefits system, where receiving assistance often becomes an almost insurmountable barrier. The real needs of many mothers frequently remain overlooked. Families turn to the state for support but instead face refusals and endless bureaucratic procedures. This is especially unacceptable when it concerns infants. It is in the first years of life that the most important physical and intellectual abilities are formed and remain with a person for life,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, about 445,000 children under the age of three live in the country.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov stated that the government was considering the introduction of a unified allowance for all children under three.

Previously, members of Parliament had also submitted for public discussion a draft law aimed at expanding social support. The proposal suggested providing benefits to all families with children under 12 years old, and up to 16 years old for families in need.