17:23
USD 87.44
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan to introduce monthly allowance for all children under three

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree introducing a new state monthly allowance for children under the age of three in Kyrgyzstan, the presidential press service reported.

Payment of the new monthly allowance Bala Yrysy will begin from July 1, 2026. It will amount to 1,200 soms per month.

According to the decree, the allowance will be provided to every child under the age of three regardless of the family’s income level.

«I am aware of the complaints regarding the state benefits system, where receiving assistance often becomes an almost insurmountable barrier. The real needs of many mothers frequently remain overlooked. Families turn to the state for support but instead face refusals and endless bureaucratic procedures. This is especially unacceptable when it concerns infants. It is in the first years of life that the most important physical and intellectual abilities are formed and remain with a person for life,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, about 445,000 children under the age of three live in the country.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov stated that the government was considering the introduction of a unified allowance for all children under three.

Previously, members of Parliament had also submitted for public discussion a draft law aimed at expanding social support. The proposal suggested providing benefits to all families with children under 12 years old, and up to 16 years old for families in need.
link: https://24.kg/english/364869/
views: 171
Print
Related
President signs law on Bala Bereke payment to mothers with many children
Kyrgyzstan to provide allowances of 3,000 soms for children: Who is eligible
Kyrgyzstan to provide payments for birth of 4th and subsequent children
Kyrgyzstan to introduce new allowance for families in remote areas
Number of social benefit recipients increases in Kyrgyzstan
Size of ui-bulogo komok allowance to be increased by 25 percent from August 1
Allowance to families from high-mountain areas to be paid from 2026
Over 200,000 children in Kyrgyzstan receive ui-bulogo komok allowance
New allowance for families: Support for third and each subsequent child
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan intends to increase ui-bulogo komok allowance
Popular
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually
Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations
6 March, Friday
17:07
Family with triplets in Osh receives 50,000 soms from mayor Family with triplets in Osh receives 50,000 soms from m...
17:03
Consul General in Siberia discusses launch of Novosibirsk - Tamchy flight
16:55
Activists ask President Japarov to allow March 8 rally in Bishkek
16:30
Kyrgyzstan exports more than 200,000 flowers in first two months of 2026
16:24
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan reach about $3.5 billion in 2025