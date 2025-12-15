17:23
USD 87.45
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.10
English

Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan has signed a partnership agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) under the project aimed at improving access to quality and inclusive education (SmartEd, 2025–2029).

According to UNICEF, the project is financed by the Islamic Development Bank and the Global Partnership for Education. The initiative is being implemented within the framework of the national education system transformation program Altyn Kazyk.

The Ministry of Education and UNICEF will work together to modernize curricula, enhance teacher training, and expand educational opportunities for children with disabilities and diverse learning needs.

Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said the project aligns with Kyrgyzstan’s long-term reform agenda, including the transition to a 12-year school system, modernization of teaching materials, and digitalization of pedagogical methods.

Under the partnership, UNICEF will provide support through 2029 to improve the quality of teaching and learning and to promote inclusive education. With UNICEF’s technical assistance, new high-quality teaching materials will be developed for educators, and further strengthening of teachers’ professional development will be ensured.

The project will also support the establishment of ten model inclusive schools and the development of a National Roadmap for Inclusive Education.

The amount of funding allocated has not been specified.
link: https://24.kg/english/354659/
views: 157
Print
Related
Turkmenistan ready to share experience with 12-year school system
Eurasia Kyrgyzstan signs memoranda with three leading universities
China allocates 15 scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan reaches 50 percent
Over 650 schools implement inclusive practices in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan automates licensing process for private schools
Tashkent State University of Law: Advancing Legal Education, Global Recognition
Film lessons on bullying and environment created for teenagers in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan grants special status to Public Administration Academy
UNICEF launches Business Advisory Council on Child Rights in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
17:17
India strengthens defense and security ties with Central Asia India strengthens defense and security ties with Centra...
17:04
Kyrgyzstan launches electronic platform for obtaining Digital Nomad status
16:23
Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from new Japanese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
15:53
Drip irrigation to be installed on more than 5,000 hectares in 2026
15:46
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR