Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan has signed a partnership agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) under the project aimed at improving access to quality and inclusive education (SmartEd, 2025–2029).

According to UNICEF, the project is financed by the Islamic Development Bank and the Global Partnership for Education. The initiative is being implemented within the framework of the national education system transformation program Altyn Kazyk.

The Ministry of Education and UNICEF will work together to modernize curricula, enhance teacher training, and expand educational opportunities for children with disabilities and diverse learning needs.

Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said the project aligns with Kyrgyzstan’s long-term reform agenda, including the transition to a 12-year school system, modernization of teaching materials, and digitalization of pedagogical methods.

Under the partnership, UNICEF will provide support through 2029 to improve the quality of teaching and learning and to promote inclusive education. With UNICEF’s technical assistance, new high-quality teaching materials will be developed for educators, and further strengthening of teachers’ professional development will be ensured.

The project will also support the establishment of ten model inclusive schools and the development of a National Roadmap for Inclusive Education.

The amount of funding allocated has not been specified.