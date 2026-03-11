17:50
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.12
English

President seeks to introduce allowance for all children under 16

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said he intends to work toward introducing allowance for all children under the age of 16. He made the statement during a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The president was responding to remarks by MP Dastan Bekeshev, who noted that the government’s decision to provide allowance to all children under three years old had been very positively received by the public.

Bekeshev also pointed out that many families struggle to pay fees for the Nationwide Testing (ORT). With the test costing 400–700 soms, the expense can become a serious burden for families with two or three children. He asked the authorities to support such families.

Sadyr Japarov recalled that during the Soviet period allowances were provided to children up to the age of 16 regardless of a family’s financial status.

«In the past, no one asked whether you were rich or poor. After gaining independence, we had to consider the capabilities of our economy: not to provide allowances to wealthy families, but to support those who truly need assistance,» he said.

According to the president, the country currently does not have the financial capacity to provide allowances to all children under 16, but the authorities plan to gradually move toward implementing such a measure.
link: https://24.kg/english/365521/
views: 218
Print
Related
UNICEF welcomes introduction of universal child allowance in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to introduce monthly allowance for all children under three
President signs law on Bala Bereke payment to mothers with many children
Kyrgyzstan to provide allowances of 3,000 soms for children: Who is eligible
Kyrgyzstan to provide payments for birth of 4th and subsequent children
Kyrgyzstan to introduce new allowance for families in remote areas
Number of social benefit recipients increases in Kyrgyzstan
Size of ui-bulogo komok allowance to be increased by 25 percent from August 1
Allowance to families from high-mountain areas to be paid from 2026
Over 200,000 children in Kyrgyzstan receive ui-bulogo komok allowance
Popular
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
11 March, Wednesday
17:10
3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan 3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
16:55
Parliament approves bill reducing number of state awards
16:49
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
16:42
Kyzmat announces most popular names given to children in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Deputies approve bill to reduce number of Chamber of Accounts auditors