Kyrgyzstan to provide payments for birth of 4th and subsequent children

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to the Law «On State Benefits in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The bill introduces a one-time payment called «Bala Bereke» for mothers with many children who permanently reside in high-altitude or remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The payments will be made to mothers who give birth to a fourth or more children after January 1, 2026. The funds will be disbursed once the child reaches the age of 12 months. According to earlier reports, 6.6 billion soms have already been allocated for this purpose in the 2027 state budget.

Under a presidential decree, the following payment amounts were set:

  • 4th child — 100,000 soms
  • 5th child — 600,000 soms
  • 6th child — 800,000 soms
  • 7th child — 1 million soms
  • 8th child — 1.2 million soms
  • 9th child — 1.5 million soms
  • 10th child and more — 2 million soms.

The bill was submitted for the first reading but lawmakers adopted it in all three readings without debate.
