Kyrgyzstan to provide payments for birth of 4th and subsequent children

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to the Law «On State Benefits in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The bill introduces a one-time payment called «Bala Bereke» for mothers with many children who permanently reside in high-altitude or remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The payments will be made to mothers who give birth to a fourth or more children after January 1, 2026. The funds will be disbursed once the child reaches the age of 12 months. According to earlier reports, 6.6 billion soms have already been allocated for this purpose in the 2027 state budget.

Under a presidential decree, the following payment amounts were set:

4th child — 100,000 soms

5th child — 600,000 soms

6th child — 800,000 soms

7th child — 1 million soms

8th child — 1.2 million soms

9th child — 1.5 million soms

child — 1.5 million soms 10th child and more — 2 million soms.

The bill was submitted for the first reading but lawmakers adopted it in all three readings without debate.