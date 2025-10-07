15:43
UNICEF to raise funds in Kyrgyzstan for children for the first time

UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) is launching its first fundraising campaign in Kyrgyzstan. According to the organization’s office in the Kyrgyz Republic, funds are being raised to help children facing critical challenges both within the country and abroad.

«Contributions from individuals and organizations enable UNICEF to provide children with nutrition, protection, medical care, and other vital services. For decades, children in Kyrgyzstan have received assistance from UNICEF thanks to the generosity and support of people around the world. Now, UNICEF invites the citizens of Kyrgyzstan to show the same care and solidarity for children around the world,» the statement reads.

The campaign aims to raise funds in support of:

  • Children affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza;
  • Children suffering from malnutrition in Sudan, Yemen, Gaza, and other countries;
  • Children exposed to air pollution in Kyrgyzstan;
  • Children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan who face barriers to healthcare, education, and social inclusion.

The campaign is being launched on various digital platforms, offering citizens the opportunity to make a one-time or recurring online donation.

The organization noted that UNICEF’s work is entirely funded by voluntary contributions from individuals, foundations, governments, and businesses. In 2024, more than 10 million people worldwide supported UNICEF’s mission. Every donation—large or small—helps save lives, protect rights, and create opportunities for children.
