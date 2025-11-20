UNICEF launches Business Advisory Council on Child Rights in Kyrgyzstan

UNICEF in Kyrgyzstan has announced the establishment of a Business Advisory Councilon Child Rights— a new platform that will bring together leading companies committed to promoting children’s rights in the country, the organization reported.

The partnership is part of UNICEF’s global efforts to ensure that children’s rights are protected and prioritized in workplaces, markets, and society as a whole.

According to UNICEF, the Council will enable major companies to coordinate efforts, share best practices, and work together with the organization to advance children’s rights nationwide. Council members will also contribute to addressing key issues such as child safety, inclusive education, nutrition, digital protection, and creating family-friendly working conditions.

«Business shapes the world in which children grow — from their parents’ workplaces to the products they use and the information they see. UNICEF in Kyrgyzstan is proud to partner with the country’s leading companies to promote children’s rights and create new opportunities for their development. I am pleased that so many companies are ready to take a decisive step toward building a safer, fairer, and more supportive environment for every child,» UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan Samman Thapa said.

During the event, UNICEF presented data and analytical materials on key issues affecting children in Kyrgyzstan, including child poverty, learning outcomes, inclusion of children with disabilities, nutrition, and digital safety.