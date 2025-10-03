11:12
Kyrgyzstan to provide allowances of 3,000 soms for children: Who is eligible

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev signed a resolution implementing the Law «On State Benefits,» which introduces a new monthly allowance called «biyik tooluu aimaktardyn zhashoochularyna komok.»

The measure is aimed at providing additional state support to families with children under the age of three living in high-altitude and remote hard-to-reach areas, as well as in certain border regions with special status.

The monthly allowance (from the birth of a third child and each subsequent child until they reach three years) has been set at 3,000 soms.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to allocate funds from the republican budget in accordance with established procedures for the timely payment of the allowance.

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration has been instructed to take the necessary measures to implement the resolution.

The resolution will come into effect on January 1, 2026.
