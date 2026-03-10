21:30
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.12
English

UNICEF donates 247 tablets to healthcare system of Kyrgyzstan

Damir Osmonov, the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, meet with Samman Jung Thapa, UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan, at the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, during the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation in maternal and child health, primary health care development, immunization, and the implementation of digital solutions in the healthcare system.

«Thanks to our joint efforts, we have achieved significant results. Over the past decades, child mortality in Kyrgyzstan has decreased by 73 percent. According to a comprehensive study on multiple indicators conducted in 2023 with the support of our partners, including UNICEF, the under-five mortality rate has decreased from 20 to 16.5 per 1,000 live births over the past five years,» Damir Osmonov noted.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Health highly values ​​UNICEF’s contribution to the development of primary healthcare, supporting services for pregnant women, newborns, children, and adolescents, as well as the development of modern standards of medical care.

The Minister also emphasized UNICEF’s support in the area of ​​provision of medicines. He noted that the Ministry of Health has already begun procuring medications through UNICEF and intends to consistently expand and strengthen this approach, developing further cooperation.

During the meeting, strengthening the immunization system was also discussed, including joint efforts to increase vaccination coverage and develop a national vaccine management system.

The parties paid special attention to the development of telemedicine through the Telemed.kg platform, which allows for greater access to specialist consultations for the population, especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

As part of its support for the digitalization of primary healthcare, UNICEF donated 247 tablets to the healthcare system, which will be used by medical workers for remote consultations and to increase access to medical care.

Damir Osmonov added that further development of cooperation with UNICEF will contribute to strengthening the healthcare system, expanding preventive programs, and improving the health of children and families in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/365385/
views: 178
Print
Related
UNICEF welcomes introduction of universal child allowance in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan details detention of Deputy Health Minister
Up to 80 percent of oral cancer cases linked to nasvay use
Rise in ARVI, pneumonia cases in Osh: Doctors switch to enhanced work schedule
Acting Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises support to young doctors
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR
Health Ministry suspends activities of 263 private clinics due to violations
UNICEF launches Business Advisory Council on Child Rights in Kyrgyzstan
ЮНИСЕФ открыл в Кыргызстане бизнес-совет для защиты прав детей
Legacy of Hero of Kyrgyzstan: Akramov museum opened at Chui Regional Hospital
Popular
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
10 March, Tuesday
20:43
New head of press service appointed in Zhogorku Kenesh New head of press service appointed in Zhogorku Kenesh
20:35
Another weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan wins gold at Arnold Sports Festival
20:30
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves tolls for tunnels on two major roads
20:12
Electronic queue system introduced for trucks at Torugart checkpoint
20:05
UNICEF donates 247 tablets to healthcare system of Kyrgyzstan