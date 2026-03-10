UNICEF donates 247 tablets to healthcare system of Kyrgyzstan

Damir Osmonov, the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, meet with Samman Jung Thapa, UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan, at the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, during the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation in maternal and child health, primary health care development, immunization, and the implementation of digital solutions in the healthcare system.

«Thanks to our joint efforts, we have achieved significant results. Over the past decades, child mortality in Kyrgyzstan has decreased by 73 percent. According to a comprehensive study on multiple indicators conducted in 2023 with the support of our partners, including UNICEF, the under-five mortality rate has decreased from 20 to 16.5 per 1,000 live births over the past five years,» Damir Osmonov noted.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Health highly values ​​UNICEF’s contribution to the development of primary healthcare, supporting services for pregnant women, newborns, children, and adolescents, as well as the development of modern standards of medical care.

The Minister also emphasized UNICEF’s support in the area of ​​provision of medicines. He noted that the Ministry of Health has already begun procuring medications through UNICEF and intends to consistently expand and strengthen this approach, developing further cooperation.

During the meeting, strengthening the immunization system was also discussed, including joint efforts to increase vaccination coverage and develop a national vaccine management system.

The parties paid special attention to the development of telemedicine through the Telemed.kg platform, which allows for greater access to specialist consultations for the population, especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

As part of its support for the digitalization of primary healthcare, UNICEF donated 247 tablets to the healthcare system, which will be used by medical workers for remote consultations and to increase access to medical care.

Damir Osmonov added that further development of cooperation with UNICEF will contribute to strengthening the healthcare system, expanding preventive programs, and improving the health of children and families in the Kyrgyz Republic.