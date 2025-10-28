President signs law on Bala Bereke payment to mothers with many children

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law amending the Law «On State Benefits in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to the document, a new one-time payment, Bala Bereke, is being introduced for mothers with many children permanently residing in high-mountain and remote areas of the country. It will be paid to citizens of Kyrgyzstan and returnees who have given birth to four or more children after January 1, 2026.

Bala Bereke payment will be provided once the child reaches the age of 12 months, and its amount and procedure of payment will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. A regional coefficient will not be applied.

The law also clarifies that families living in high-mountain and remote areas are entitled to receive the monthly benefit, regardless of their receipt of other types of state benefits, with the exception of assistance to low-income families with children under 16.

The document will come into force on January 1 of next year, with the exception of one subparagraph, which will take effect in ten days. The Cabinet of Ministers is required to bring its regulations into compliance with the new document by this deadline.

As the Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration Kanat Sagynbaev previously announced, the payments will be made to mothers who gave birth to their fourth or more children after January 1, 2026. He added that 6.6 billion soms have already been allocated in the 2027 budget.