New Head of SCNS Department introduced in Osh region

The new head of the Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Osh and Osh region was officially introduced in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. Zhoomart Toktogulov has been appointed to the post.

Photo Zhoomart Toktogulov

The ceremony took place in the conference room of the Office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Osh region. The new head was introduced by Deputy Chairman of the SCNS Alisher Erbaev.

The event was attended by Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the region Amankan Kenzhebaev and Osh Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev.

Amankan Kenzhebaev emphasized the importance of effectively implementing state policy in the region and the timely fulfillment of presidential instructions. He noted the need for close cooperation between law enforcement agencies and local authorities to ensure stability, law and order.

Zhoomart Toktogulov was wished success in his new position.