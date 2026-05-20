16:18
USD 87.45
EUR 101.64
RUB 1.21
English

Kyrgyz gold and foreign exchange reserves decrease by $1 bln since end of 2025

Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves as of May 15, 2026 amounted to $9,082 billion, the press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, they have increased by $478.9 million, or 5.6 percent, since the beginning of 2026.

Interestingly, the National Bank reported a record level of gold and foreign exchange reserves of $10,177.18 billion at the beginning of January 2026. As of January 29, 2026, they stood at $10,039.5 billion. Compared to January 2025, when the figure stood at $5,190.86 billion, they have almost doubled. For some reason, the infographic does not reflect this record.

As of the end of April, the country’s gross international reserves amounted to only $8,637.7 billion. Over the three months, they decreased by $1.54 billion. This is due to the sale of $893.45 million in foreign currency on the domestic market and the global price of gold, which is part of the reserves.

It is worth noting that the price of gold in 2025 broke records, reaching $4,530.6 per ounce by the end of the year. In January, its price rose to $5,300 per ounce. There were also notable declines. Currently, the price of gold fluctuates between $4,680 and $4,705 per ounce.

Reserve structure and functions

Gold and foreign exchange reserves consist of two main components: gold bullion and highly liquid foreign currency (US dollars, euros). They serve three main purposes:

  • To stabilize the som exchange rate — the National Bank conducts currency interventions, selling currency from its reserves during sharp exchange rate fluctuations.
  • To pay external liabilities — reserves allow for the purchase of critical goods abroad (gas, gasoline, medicines) and to service external debt.
  • To provide a financial shield — in the event of a global economic crisis, reserves ensure the stable functioning of the economy for a certain period.
link: https://24.kg/english/374622/
views: 142
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's gold and foreign exchange reserves exceed $10 billion
National Bank's gold and currency reserves increased almost 2.7-fold
Reserves at Kyzyl-Ompol deposit may increase 4 times
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan comments on use of reserves to repay external debt
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $308.39 million in 2023
Oil, flour and sugar stocks are plentiful in country - head of MES
National Bank: Volume of reserves provides margin of safety for economy
Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Kyrgyzstan cover 6 months of imports
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to increase gold share in reserves to 50 percent
Popular
CAFA Championship: Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan play to a draw CAFA Championship: Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan play to a draw
New Ebola outbreak reported in Africa New Ebola outbreak reported in Africa
 Open-air music evening to take place in Bishkek on May 17  Open-air music evening to take place in Bishkek on May 17
Human rights activists concerned about detention, entry ban of Steve Swerdlow Human rights activists concerned about detention, entry ban of Steve Swerdlow
20 May, Wednesday
15:43
Fan meeting with leading MMA fighters held in Bishkek Fan meeting with leading MMA fighters held in Bishkek
15:28
Heads of China and Russia sign Declaration on Establishment of Multipolar World
15:17
 Over 2,500 students enrolled in Tunguch online school
15:09
Which grades to switch to 12-year curriculum in Kyrgyzstan in new school year
15:01
Kyrgyz gold and foreign exchange reserves decrease by $1 bln since end of 2025