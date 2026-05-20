Kyrgyz gold and foreign exchange reserves decrease by $1 bln since end of 2025

Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves as of May 15, 2026 amounted to $9,082 billion, the press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
According to its data, they have increased by $478.9 million, or 5.6 percent, since the beginning of 2026.
Interestingly, the National Bank reported a record level of gold and foreign exchange reserves of $10,177.18 billion at the beginning of January 2026. As of January 29, 2026, they stood at $10,039.5 billion. Compared to January 2025, when the figure stood at $5,190.86 billion, they have almost doubled. For some reason, the infographic does not reflect this record.
It is worth noting that the price of gold in 2025 broke records, reaching $4,530.6 per ounce by the end of the year. In January, its price rose to $5,300 per ounce. There were also notable declines. Currently, the price of gold fluctuates between $4,680 and $4,705 per ounce.
Reserve structure and functions
Gold and foreign exchange reserves consist of two main components: gold bullion and highly liquid foreign currency (US dollars, euros). They serve three main purposes:
- To stabilize the som exchange rate — the National Bank conducts currency interventions, selling currency from its reserves during sharp exchange rate fluctuations.
- To pay external liabilities — reserves allow for the purchase of critical goods abroad (gas, gasoline, medicines) and to service external debt.
- To provide a financial shield — in the event of a global economic crisis, reserves ensure the stable functioning of the economy for a certain period.