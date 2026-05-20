Kyrgyz gold and foreign exchange reserves decrease by $1 bln since end of 2025

Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves as of May 15, 2026 amounted to $9,082 billion, the press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, they have increased by $478.9 million, or 5.6 percent, since the beginning of 2026.

Interestingly, the National Bank reported a record level of gold and foreign exchange reserves of $10,177.18 billion at the beginning of January 2026. As of January 29, 2026, they stood at $10,039.5 billion. Compared to January 2025, when the figure stood at $5,190.86 billion, they have almost doubled. For some reason, the infographic does not reflect this record.

As of the end of April, the country’s gross international reserves amounted to only $8,637.7 billion. Over the three months, they decreased by $1.54 billion. This is due to the sale of $893.45 million in foreign currency on the domestic market and the global price of gold, which is part of the reserves.

It is worth noting that the price of gold in 2025 broke records, reaching $4,530.6 per ounce by the end of the year. In January, its price rose to $5,300 per ounce. There were also notable declines. Currently, the price of gold fluctuates between $4,680 and $4,705 per ounce.

Reserve structure and functions

Gold and foreign exchange reserves consist of two main components: gold bullion and highly liquid foreign currency (US dollars, euros). They serve three main purposes: