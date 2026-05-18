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SCNS warns of prison terms for inciting interethnic tensions 

Kanat Tabaldiev, head of the Osh Regional Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), warned of criminal liability for attempts to incite interethnic hatred.

The statement was made during a discussion of a land issue in a village in Osh region. According to Tabaldiev, the dispute concerns a plot of land that previously belonged to an Uzbek citizen and was later purchased by citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Some local residents are asking for the legalization of 24 plots of land covered by the amnesty.

During his speech, the SCNS representative urged against escalating the dispute into an interethnic dimension.

«We, citizens of Kyrgyzstan, should never be divided by ethnicity.Those who incite interethnic tensions face prison sentences of seven and a half to twelve years,» Kanat Tabaldiev stated.

He emphasized that all matters will be handled within the law, and any attempts to incite hatred will not go unanswered by the security services.

«We are one people and one state, regardless of ethnicity. There will be no forgiveness for those who incite interethnic discord,» the head of the Regional Department of the SCNS added.
link: https://24.kg/english/374223/
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