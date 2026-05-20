Shaiyrbek Tashiev remanded in pretrial detention until July 16, 2026

By a ruling of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek dated May 15, 2026, a motion filed by a senior investigator of the Investigation Department for Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic was granted, the Pervomaisky District Court told 24.kg news agency.

The court extended the preventive measure in form of detention for Shaiyrbek Tashiev, who is accused under Part 1 of Article 336 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, for the duration of the investigation, until July 16, 2026.

Earlier, the former member of Parliament was arrested on corruption charges in a criminal case related to Kyrgyzneftegaz.

The criminal proceedings were initiated following an investigation by the Tax Service, which uncovered large-scale embezzlement schemes between 2021 and 2025 at Kyrgyzneftegaz. According to case materials, the state company suffered losses exceeding 4 billion soms due to the introduction of opaque intermediary schemes and questionable write-offs of raw materials. A financial analysis identified three channels for siphoning profits to private entities, which investigators link to individuals associated with the former leadership of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

Earlier, the Pervomaisky District Court also ordered the detention of four other suspects in the Kyrgyzneftegaz corruption case until May 16, 2026. They were placed in pretrial detention center No. 1, including the former chairman of the company’s board N.N., his deputy, and heads of affiliated private firms.

As part of the same case, investigators also detained former National Bank chairman Melis Turgunbaev, although later the Bishkek City Court changed his preventive measure to house arrest.