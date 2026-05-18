Sadyr Japarov discusses financial cooperation with President of Mauritius

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with President of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum in Baku. The two sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of digitalization and the financial sector.

The presidential press service noted that during the meeting, the presidents discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Sadyr Japarov emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in strengthening cooperation with African countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The President of Kyrgyzstan recalled that in February, the country received observer status in the African Union, which opens up additional opportunities for developing partnerships with African states.

Dharambeer Gokhool expressed readiness to expand cooperation between the countries and noted the importance of mutual support for small states in the international arena to effectively address global issues.