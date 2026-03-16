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SCNS Chairman promises businesses protection from pressure

The head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan, Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov, met with representatives of the country’s business community. The SCNS press center reported.

It is noted that the meeting was held as part of the implementation of the policy to end unjustified inspections of entrepreneurs, introduced by order of President Sadyr Japarov in January 2026.

The head of the security services emphasized that the country’s economic development directly depends on the stable operation of businesses, the creation of new jobs, and the formation of a tax base. According to him, such meetings should become a platform for open dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs.

«Honest businesses should operate freely and confidently. The main task of law enforcement agencies is not to create obstacles, but to protect the economy. Therefore, we do not intend to unjustifiably interfere in your activities. On the contrary, if pressure is exerted on you, we are ready to protect you. The only requirement is to work openly and honestly,» Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov stated.

Entrepreneurs voiced their proposals. In particular, they emphasized the importance of transparency during inspections and proposed more active communication with the business community about legislative changes.

The head of the SCNS noted that all facts of illegal actions by officials or administrative barriers against entrepreneurs will be investigated strictly within the law. At the same time, he warned that business representatives involved in illegal activities or criminal schemes will be held accountable.
link: https://24.kg/english/366216/
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