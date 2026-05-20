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 Over 2,500 students enrolled in Tunguch online school

Tunguch online school has 2,540 students. Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, said at a meeting with parents in Bishkek.

This state-run educational institution, created using modern digital technologies, began piloting on September 1, 2025. It accepts students in grades 5 through 11. Instruction is provided in two languages: Kyrgyz and Russian.

According to the minister, the school is open to children of migrant workers, children living abroad, and adolescents with health issues.

The pilot program will run until 2028.

It was previously reported that the Cabinet of Ministers was expanding the Tunguch online school, adding new areas of focus, including in-depth online learning to prepare students for national and international Olympiads, language courses in the state, official, and foreign languages, and the ability to connect students from other schools to specific subjects in the event of a teacher shortage.
link: https://24.kg/english/374627/
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