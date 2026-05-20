Thermal power plant to be built in Chon-Alai district under PPP project

A private partner has been selected for the public-private partnership (PPP) project «Construction of a Thermal Power Plant With Digital Infrastructure in Chon-Alai District of Osh region.» The press service of the National Investment Agency reported.

The project provides for the construction of a modern thermal power plant with phased capacity development from 10–20 megawatts at the initial stage to 200 megawatts in the future. The facility will use combined-cycle technologies and modern emission control systems that comply with international environmental standards.

A key feature of the project is the integration of energy and digital infrastructure, including a data center, a high-tech dispatch and monitoring center, as well as engineering and logistics facilities to ensure the stable operation of the complex.

The state partner in the project is the Chon-Alai district state administration of Osh region. The project initiator is Volt Hash KG LLC, a private company with foreign investment, which will be responsible for the construction, operation, and management of the facility.

The project aims to reduce the electricity deficit, develop regional infrastructure, create new jobs, and strengthen energy security. It also includes the introduction of digital solutions for monitoring and managing power generation, as well as the possibility of further expanding generating capacity and digital services.