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Alisher Erbaev: 22 former SCNS employees detained for various crimes

Currently, the number of former employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained on suspicion of various crimes stands at 22. Some are in pretrial detention, while others are under house arrest. Deputy Chairman of the SCNS, Alisher Erbaev, announced this at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on finance, budget, entrepreneurship, and competition development.

He added that work to purge the security service of unscrupulous employees is ongoing.

SCNS Chairman Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov announced on March 18 that seven people had been dismissed from the security services since February 11. Furthermore, it was reported that 83 people had been dismissed from their positions, 13 had been disciplined, and six had been removed from the list of candidates for service in the security service.

Sadyr Japarov dismissed Kamchybek Tashiev from his position as Chairman of the State Committee for National Security on February 10. Following this, several State Committee for National Security employees were detained and dismissed. Those arrested included Eldar Zhakypbekov, former head of the Bishkek City Main Directorate; Berdibek Boronbaev, former head of the Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security for Chui region; Sydyk Duishombiev, a former State Committee for National Security employee said to be close to Eldar Zhakypbekov; and Tilek Abdykalykov, head of the 6th Main Directorate for Particularly Important Cases of the State Committee for National Security.
link: https://24.kg/english/373587/
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