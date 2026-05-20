Heads of China and Russia sign Declaration on Establishment of Multipolar World

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a Declaration in Beijing on the Establishment of a Multipolar World and a new type of international relations.

The Russian leader is in China on an official two-day visit at the invitation of Xi Jinping. The trip is timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, the founding document of bilateral relations.

Following the talks, the two heads of state signed the Declaration on the Establishment of a Multipolar World and a new type of international relations. They also issued a statement «on strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction.»

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the statement on strengthening partnership is «a programmatic document, quite extensive at 47 pages, outlining the key directions for the development of the full range of multifaceted bilateral ties, a unified vision of pressing international issues, and the main formats of cooperation in global affairs.»