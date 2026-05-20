Beverage market in Kyrgyzstan: Factories increase output by 23.5 percent

From January to April 2026, food industry enterprises in Kyrgyzstan produced goods worth 35,512.1 billion soms. The National Statistical Committee recorded a 17 percent growth in the sector. The main drivers were beverage production and bakery products.

The bulk of food production remains concentrated in Bishkek and Chui region. Enterprises in the capital produced goods worth 16,348.5 billion soms, up 22.8 percent. Companies in Chui region produced goods for 14,547.9 billion soms, an increase of 40.9 percent. The contribution of the southern city of Osh amounted to 1,192.8 billion soms.

Food producers generated 23,960.7 billion soms in revenue, 13.3 percent higher than in 2025. Bakers were the leaders in this segment, producing bread and baked goods worth 7,045.5 billion soms.

Dairy plants supplied the domestic market with products worth 6,271.3 billion soms, while meat-processing enterprises produced goods worth 4,088.5 billion soms.

The beverage sector showed strong growth, increasing output by 23.5 percent. Factories produced beverages for 11,540.2 billion soms. The largest share came from soft drinks and mineral water — 8,815 billion soms.

Producers of distilled alcohol and beer contributed 1,353.2 billion soms and 1,277.3 billion soms respectively.

Tobacco factories produced goods worth 11.1 million soms.

A strong regional imbalance remains, with Bishkek and Chui region generating nearly 87 percent of the country’s total food industry output. Southern regions, despite their agricultural potential, show relatively low processing volumes — for example, Batken region produced food products for only 321.2 million soms.