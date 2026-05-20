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Fan meeting with leading MMA fighters held in Bishkek

A press conference and fan meeting featuring renowned mixed martial arts fighters representing major international leagues took place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Among the participants were current champion Valentina Shevchenko, as well as UFC fighters Myktybek Orolbai uulu and Uran Satybaldyev.

The meeting also featured current and former champions and fighters from leading global promotions: ONE Championship, Rizin Fighting Federation, ACA, BRAVE CF, Octagon FC, JCK, XFC, CFFC, and ROAD FC.

The event format included open discussions with the athletes, an autograph session, and photo opportunities with fans. Participants discussed the development of MMA in Kyrgyzstan, international performances, and prospects for young fighters.

The event was held as a sports festival and attracted MMA fans, representatives of the sports community, and media outlets.
link: https://24.kg/english/374632/
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