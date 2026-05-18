Sadyr Japarov addresses world leaders ahead of UN Security Council elections

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed heads of state ahead of the elections for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, which will take place on June 3 in New York. In his address, he asked for support for Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy, declaring the need for more equitable representation of small and developing countries on the Security Council, and outlined the republic’s foreign policy priorities.

The full text of the address is published below:

«Dear Heads of State

I am addressing you ahead of the election of non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, to be held in New York on 3 June 2026.

Today, geopolitical rivalry is intensifying across the world, the universality of international law is being weakened and the risk of conflicts is growing day by day.

Current geopolitical dynamics clearly confirm this assessment.

Armed conflicts in various regions of the world, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa, continue to test the international system.

More than three trillion US dollars are being spent on military conflicts around the world.

This amount of resources could provide a decent life for all humanity.

If we directed them toward environmental protection and eliminating hunger in certain countries, the planet would become a blooming garden.

Under these circumstances, the inclusive and equitable representation of United Nations Member States within the Security Council, as well as the Council’s ability to preserve its legitimacy as the body entrusted with taking decisions on behalf of the entire international community, comes to the forefront.

The Kyrgyz Republic proceeds from the position that the continued imbalance in the composition of the Council, particularly the insufficient participation of small, developing and landlocked countries, undermines the resilience of the entire architecture of collective security.

Expanding the genuine representation of different groups of states in this key organ of the United Nations is not a matter of political choice, but an objective necessity.

Kyrgyzstan is not bound by any system of bloc commitments and is not involved into confrontational geopolitical configurations.

This enables us, within the framework of the Security Council, to uphold a balanced, independent and pragmatic position aimed at reducing polarization and restoring functional dialogue.

Our approach is based on the unconditional primacy of the Charter of the United Nations and on the inadmissibility of its selective application.

We consistently oppose the practice of double standards, the politicization of the humanitarian agenda, and the use of the Council’s mechanisms for narrow interests.

The practical effectiveness of this approach is demonstrated by the experience of the Kyrgyz Republic in ensuring regional stability.

In the complex post-conflict and transformational environment of Central Asia, we have succeeded in bringing to completion all issues related to the delimitation of borders with neighbouring states exclusively by peaceful means.

This is not merely a declarative position; it is an implemented model showing that even the most sensitive security issues can be resolved on the basis of negotiations and mutual consideration of interests.

As a responsible member of the international community and a three-time member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Kyrgyzstan is consistently working to strengthen democracy, human rights and the rule of law, and continues to fulfill its international obligations.

In accordance with the Law «On Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh — the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic,» adopted in 2025, quotas have been introduced for women, youth, ethnic minorities and persons with disabilities.

Our country provides women with the largest number of seats in parliament in the world. We rank first.

In addition, legal norms regulating gender quotas in the executive and judicial branches of power have been adopted.

When forming the Cabinet of Ministers, selecting judges and appointing heads of local government bodies, the representation of one gender must now not exceed 70 percent.

If elected to the United Nations Security Council, the Kyrgyz Republic will act as an advocate of pragmatic, depoliticized and sustainable solutions.

Our priorities will include strengthening the role of preventive diplomacy; developing mediation mechanisms; promoting non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament and institutionalizing the interlinkage between climate and security.

Kyrgyzstan has consistently pursued its foreign policy on the basis of the principles of complete renunciation of weapons of mass destruction.

We stood at the origins of the establishment of the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone and are a participant in major international initiatives in the field of disarmament.

Kyrgyzstan’s signing in 2025 of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons reflects our conviction that a future free of nuclear weapons is the foundation of global security.

Our approach to sustainable development and security is comprehensive in nature.

Despite being a landlocked country, in 2025 our country acceded to the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction — the BBNJ Agreement — thereby reaffirming our commitment to the protection of global ecosystems.

As a mountainous country, we are promoting the concept «from mountains to the ocean», based on the understanding that the resilience of the global ecological system is indivisible and that natural systems are deeply interconnected.

Kyrgyzstan intends to pay particular attention to the situation in Afghanistan.

We proceed from the position that the security of Central Asia is inseparable from the stability of that country.

We have been providing sustained humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, including women and children, and we support Afghanistan’s gradual economic and political integration into the international community.

The candidacy of the Kyrgyz Republic enjoys the unanimous support of the Central Asian states. This reflects a qualitatively new level of regional consolidation and confirms our readiness to speak in the Security Council with a coordinated and responsible position that takes into account the interests of a broad range of states.

Kyrgyzstan attaches special importance to membership in the Security Council and regards it as an increased responsibility for the fate of the peoples of our region.

What is at stake is concrete action at a time when the manageability of the international system directly depends on the effectiveness of the Security Council.

We proceed from the need for the Council to return to its original function: not the political management of conflicts, but the development of solutions based on law, a balance of interests and the prevention of conflicts.

Our country, alongside more than sixty other states, has never been a member of the Security Council, whereas our competitor — the Philippines — has already been elected to the Council four times.

The election of Kyrgyzstan would be evidence of the international community’s political will to restore historical justice and to ensure equal rights for all countries to be elected to the leading organ of the United Nations.

If elected, we pledge to contribute to further enhancing the effectiveness and transparency of the work of the Security Council and to make a worthy contribution to the collective efforts of the international community in addressing global challenges and threats.

I deeply trust, Your Excellencies, that you will support the Kyrgyz Republic during the vote in June 2026.

Please accept, Your Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration and my sincere wishes of peace, well-being and prosperity to your peoples.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov».