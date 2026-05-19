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Human rights activists concerned about detention, entry ban of Steve Swerdlow

The human rights organization Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan expresses deep concern over the detention of U.S. citizen and University of Southern California professor Steve Swerdlow upon his arrival today at Manas International Airport in Bishkek. According to available information, Professor Swerdlow was detained and denied entry to the Kyrgyz Republic without a clear public explanation of the legal basis and reasons for this decision.

Swerdlow reportedly arrived in Kyrgyzstan with a group of University of Southern California students on an educational and cultural visit. During his stay, he planned to conduct academic lectures, meet with young people, and discuss issues of human rights, civic participation, academic exchange, and regional development. This visit is aimed at developing intercultural dialogue, educational cooperation, and interaction between students and local communities in Kyrgyzstan.

Bir Duino is closely monitoring the situation surrounding this incident and views it as an extremely alarming sign amid the ongoing narrowing of civic space in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«In recent years, civil society representatives, independent journalists, human rights defenders, activists, researchers, and international partners have increasingly expressed concern about the growing restrictions affecting freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of peaceful assembly, and academic freedom in the country.

Restricting access for scholars and experts without a transparent and justified explanation creates the risk of creating an atmosphere of pressure and self-censorship in the sphere of educational cooperation and civic participation,» the statement reads.

Human rights defenders call for clear and transparent explanations regarding the reasons and legal grounds for the detention and entry ban of Professor Steve Swerdlow.
link: https://24.kg/english/374423/
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Human rights activists concerned about detention, entry ban of Steve Swerdlow