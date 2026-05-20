Youth and Women's Support and Development Center opened in Batken

A Youth Center and a Women’s Support and Development Center have been opened in Batken. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region reported.

According to the press service, the opening ceremony was attended by Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region; Seitek Kulubaev, Mayor of Batken; Patrick Haverman, Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP in the Kyrgyz Republic; Roman Svistin, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Osh; and young people and women.

The leaders noted that in Batken, home to over 12,000 young people, it is especially important to create conditions for their development.

The goal of the Youth Center is to meet the cultural, educational, and socioeconomic needs of local youth, support youth initiatives, implement state youth policy at the local level, and promote the comprehensive development of youth.

The Aiym HUB Women’s Support and Development Center was opened in the same building. Participants expressed confidence that this initiative, initiated by female parliamentarians, would become an important platform for dialogue. At the center, women will be able to receive qualified legal and psychosocial support, as well as develop leadership and economic skills.

The Batken City Hall allocated 6.3 million soms to open these centers, and the building underwent a complete renovation. In addition, the UNDP and the Russian Federation contributed a total of $52,000, which was used to purchase the necessary equipment and furniture.