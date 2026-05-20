17:52
USD 87.45
EUR 101.64
RUB 1.21
English

Youth and Women's Support and Development Center opened in Batken

A Youth Center and a Women’s Support and Development Center have been opened in Batken. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region reported.

According to the press service, the opening ceremony was attended by Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region; Seitek Kulubaev, Mayor of Batken; Patrick Haverman, Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP in the Kyrgyz Republic; Roman Svistin, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Osh; and young people and women.

The leaders noted that in Batken, home to over 12,000 young people, it is especially important to create conditions for their development.

The goal of the Youth Center is to meet the cultural, educational, and socioeconomic needs of local youth, support youth initiatives, implement state youth policy at the local level, and promote the comprehensive development of youth.

The Aiym HUB Women’s Support and Development Center was opened in the same building. Participants expressed confidence that this initiative, initiated by female parliamentarians, would become an important platform for dialogue. At the center, women will be able to receive qualified legal and psychosocial support, as well as develop leadership and economic skills.

The Batken City Hall allocated 6.3 million soms to open these centers, and the building underwent a complete renovation. In addition, the UNDP and the Russian Federation contributed a total of $52,000, which was used to purchase the necessary equipment and furniture.
link: https://24.kg/english/374647/
views: 101
Print
Related
SCNS Chairman visits Children's Creativity Center in Kara-Balta city
New Youth Center built in Osh with support of City Hall and UNDP
Youth Center opened in Tendik village of Kochkor district
Youth Center opened in Balykchy city
Youth Center closed in Belovodskoe village
Popular
CAFA Championship: Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan play to a draw CAFA Championship: Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan play to a draw
Human rights activists concerned about detention, entry ban of Steve Swerdlow Human rights activists concerned about detention, entry ban of Steve Swerdlow
New Ebola outbreak reported in Africa New Ebola outbreak reported in Africa
 Open-air music evening to take place in Bishkek on May 17  Open-air music evening to take place in Bishkek on May 17
20 May, Wednesday
17:39
Beverage market in Kyrgyzstan: Factories increase output by 23.5 percent Beverage market in Kyrgyzstan: Factories increase outpu...
17:19
Parliament approves agreement with Japan on elimination of double taxation
17:12
Youth and Women's Support and Development Center opened in Batken
17:02
Shaiyrbek Tashiev remanded in pretrial detention until July 16, 2026
16:50
Thermal power plant to be built in Chon-Alai district under PPP project