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Parliament approves agreement with Japan on elimination of double taxation

Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan today, during a plenary session, reviewed and approved the draft law «On the ratification of the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance, signed on December 19, 2025, in Tokyo» in its second and third readings.

The bill was initiated by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Iskender Asylkulov presented the document to the members of Parliament.

According to him, the draft law was developed to ratify the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Japan.

The document is aimed at eliminating double taxation with respect to income taxes, as well as preventing tax evasion and avoidance.
link: https://24.kg/english/374648/
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