Which grades to switch to 12-year curriculum in Kyrgyzstan in new school year

In the new school year, students of grades 3 and 8 will transition to the 12-year curriculum. Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced at a meeting with parents in Bishkek.
She recalled that in the 2025/26 school year, grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 were the first to begin studying under the new curriculum. Textbooks for individual subjects were updated for these students throughout the year.
The minister acknowledged that there are certain difficulties in implementing the reform and called on parents to provide constructive criticism without aggression.