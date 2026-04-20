Sadyr Japarov calls small HPPs strategically important area of energy sector

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the launch ceremony of Sokuluk and Tuyuk small hydropower plants (HPPs) in Sokuluk district of Chui region.

In his speech, he emphasized the country’s consistent policy of increasing the share of renewable energy sources.

«The construction of small HPPs is one of the most effective and efficient tools for increasing electricity generation. Such projects enhance the resilience of the energy system and contribute to the gradual reduction of the deficit.

Today, 48 small hydropower plants with a total installed capacity of 180 megawatts operate in the republic. They play a significant role in strengthening energy independence and reducing dependence on imports,» the head of state said.

He noted that the industry’s development creates conditions for balanced regional growth, attracting investment, and expanding public-private partnerships, being a part of the state policy of transitioning to a «green» economy.

«Currently, 50 small HPPs are under construction across the country. This year, 13 of them are planned to be commissioned. This will improve the quality of electricity supply to the regions, create new jobs, and increase local budget revenues,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that the active use of renewable energy sources allows the Kyrgyz Republic to fulfill its international environmental obligations and consistently implement a «green» development policy.

The President reported that the project was implemented based on an investment agreement with Sokuluk HPP-3 LLC with the assistance of the National Investment Agency.

«Under the agreement, a cascade of two small hydroelectric power plants was built: the first on Sokuluk River with a capacity of 9.7 megawatts, and the second on its tributary, Tuyuk, with a capacity of 5.9 megawatts. The total installed capacity is 15.6 megawatts.

All generated electricity will be transmitted to the national power grid. The project will reduce electricity shortages, improve the reliability of power supply, and create additional opportunities for economic development,» he noted.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the project includes the creation of a comprehensive energy infrastructure: headworks, hydroelectric power plant buildings, substations, and transmission lines. All facilities were built with funds from a domestic investor. The total investment amounted to approximately 1.7 billion soms.

The head of state noted that the project’s implementation will have a positive impact on the socio-economic development of Chui region. He also noted that the previously adopted law on income legalization has contributed to the intensification of private investment. As a result, projects are being implemented in hydropower, industry, tourism infrastructure, and road construction. The law is already demonstrating practical results.

«Overall, the development of small HPPs is an important part of state policy aimed at diversifying the energy sector, increasing its sustainability, and ensuring the country’s long-term interests,» Sadyr Japarov added.

He then toured the hydropower plant, inspecting the turbine hall, control panel, and switchgear.

At the end of the event, the president spoke with local residents. He said that, despite the active construction of HPPs, the republic continues to experience electricity shortages, especially in winter. This is due to the country’s continued dependence on imports, as well as economic growth, the construction of new enterprises and apartment buildings, and, consequently, an increase in domestic energy consumption.

At the same time, Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the implementation of major projects, including the Kambar-Ata HPP No. 1, will ultimately fully meet domestic demand and enable electricity exports.

Residents, in turn, expressed support for the ongoing policy and noted positive changes. The head of state thanked citizens for their trust and emphasized that stability and public harmony are key to the country’s further development.