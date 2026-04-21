 Presentation of Manas trilogy in Dungan language takes place in Bishkek

The presentation of Manas trilogy in the Dungan language took place in Bishkek. The book includes the sections «Manas,» «Semetey,» and «Seitek.»

According to the organizers, the translation was completed by a Candidate of Philological Sciences Fatima Mashinkhaeva. The work took approximately 4-5 years.

The ceremony was organized by the Manas National Theater. The event was attended by former Secretary of State Suyunbek Kasmambetov, members of the Zhogorku Kenesh, representatives of the Assembly of the People of Kyrgyzstan, the Dungan public association, cultural figures, and guests.

During the presentation, participants were told about the cultural significance of the epic. Excerpts from Manas were also performed.

The Manas epic is considered one of the greatest oral works of world heritage and occupies a special place in the culture of the Kyrgyz people. In 2013, the art of epic performance was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.