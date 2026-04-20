Construction of modern cableway completed at Ala-Too Resort

Construction of a cableway at the Ala-Too Resort tourist complex has been completed. The developers reported.

According to them, the cableway is undergoing a trial run and testing. The infrastructure includes three stations for the operation and management of the cableway. The length of the facility is 2,280 kilometers.

The cableway infrastructure includes three stations. The energy consumption of each station depends on the cableway’s altitude. Station B1 serves the line at an altitude of up to 1,740 meters and consumes 358 kilowatts of electricity per hour. It moves at a speed of 5 meters per second and reaches its destination in seven minutes.

Station B2 serves a higher elevation and consumes 654 kilowatts of electricity per hour. This cableway line covers a distance of 540 meters in nine minutes.

The line features two types of cabins: chairlifts and enclosed cabins. Each cabin has a total capacity of 49 seats. The cableway is operated by a mixed transportation system, ensuring a more convenient and even distribution of passengers.

It is noted that the new cableway infrastructure will become one of the resort’s key facilities and will significantly improve tourist access to the mountain areas. The project was implemented taking into account modern safety and comfort requirements.