Kyrgyzstan urges Moody’s to upgrade sovereign credit rating

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Sydykov, met with analysts from Moody’s during the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C., the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the Kyrgyz side proposed that the agency consider upgrading the country’s current sovereign credit rating from B3 in its future reviews.

Sydykov emphasized that cooperation with Moody’s is an important part of dialogue aimed at strengthening investor confidence and ensuring an objective assessment of ongoing economic reforms.

He also thanked the agency for its July 2025 decision to revise Kyrgyzstan’s outlook to «positive» while maintaining the B3 rating.

According to the minister, the country’s economy has demonstrated steady growth of 9.5–11 percent annually over the past four years, driven by investments, domestic demand, and the development of construction, services, and industry.