Student from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at Mathematical Olympiad

From April 9 to 15, 2026, the 15th European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) was held in Bordeaux, France. At least 260 schoolgirls from 67 countries participated in it.

According to the Ministry of Education, Kamila Aliyarova, a 10th-grade student at Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School, won a bronze medal for Kyrgyzstan.

The team of Kyrgyzstan was formed based on the results of several qualifying rounds. The final round lasted three days and included solving 14 advanced tasks. Forty-nine schoolgirls participated in the final round. The national team also included:

— Diana Kim, 11th grade, Maarif Educational Complex;

— Ramilya Bozova, 11th grade, Maarif Educational Complex;

— Angelina Kim, 9th grade, Tokombaev Secondary School No. 24.

Team leader: Mamat Ishmatov.

Kamila Aliyarova’s bronze medal was the country’s second award in the history of EGMO participation. Elnura Anarbay kyzy received her first bronze medal in 2021.