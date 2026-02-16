Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism

The Tourism Development Support Fund of Kyrgyzstan announced the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation with bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma. The partnership aims to promote the country’s tourism potential in the media and social media and is scheduled to run until the end of 2026.

With the help of popular bloggers, officials intend to strengthen the presence of Kyrgyz tourism in the digital environment and attract new audiences.

The parties plan to create materials about Kyrgyzstan’s tourist routes and locations, participate in press tours, international exhibitions, forums, and PR campaigns. The Fund will provide informational and organizational support, and the bloggers will present the country’s tourism opportunities to their audiences and participate in industry initiatives.

Sary Kyz (Larisa Bulina) has been actively promoting the country since 2022 and is known for her projects on culture, traditions, and travel across the regions of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Argen Sigma specializes in visual content and video projects about urban and natural locations. His work regularly gains widespread reach on social media and attracts young audience.