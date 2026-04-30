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BITF 2026 Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition opens in Bishkek

The first international specialized tourism and hospitality exhibition, Bishkek International Tourism Fair 2026 (BITF 2026), has opened today in Bishkek at Zhashtyk Arena. The Tourism Development Agency of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event is designed as a new platform to promote the tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia, bringing together representatives of the tourism industry, government institutions, and international businesses.

Around 140 local and international companies are expected to participate. The exposition will showcase the tourism potential of all seven regions of the country, including unique nature trails, cultural heritage, and promising areas for sector development.

National pavilions of India, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will take a special place at the exhibition, presenting their tourism offerings, investment opportunities, and cultural diversity.

The exhibition aims to promote Kyrgyzstan as an attractive travel destination, strengthen international cooperation, and foster new business connections in the tourism and hospitality sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/372525/
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