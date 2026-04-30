Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition opens in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the opening of the Bishkek International Tourism Fair 2026 (BITF-2026) in Bishkek.

Speaking at the event, Kasymaliev described tourism as one of the key drivers of the country’s rapidly developing economy.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that Kyrgyzstan is chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) this year.

«We will actively promote initiatives to create a unified SCO tourism space, simplify visa procedures, develop transport corridors, and digitalization. Our goal is to transform the SCO space into one of the world’s leading tourism hubs,» he emphasized.

The head of the Cabinet emphasized the implementation of environmental standards in the tourism industry. He also noted that, at the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic, the UN declared 2023-2027 the Five Years of Mountain Regions Development, which allows the republic to develop a unique global model for sustainable mountain tourism.

Adylbek Kasymaliev added that Kyrgyzstan is currently implementing a number of strategic projects aimed at qualitatively renewing the industry, including the construction of the largest stadium in Central Asia and a modern congress hall, the development of tourism clusters in Chatkal and Chok-Tal, the creation of an investment zone in Tamchy, and the implementation of the large-scale Ala-Too project.

He noted that a State Agency for Tourism Development has been established to achieve systemic results, emphasizing that the agency will focus on specific indicators.

According to the head of the Cabinet, the World Nomad Games are of particular significance as a symbol of culture and historical heritage. In this regard, he invited the international community to participate in the VI Games, which will be held in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2026.

«Kyrgyzstan is a reliable partner, a country open to investment, and a safe tourist destination. Peace and stability create the foundation for our growth,» Adylbek Kasymaliev concluded.