15:02
USD 87.43
EUR 102.30
RUB 1.16
English

Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition opens in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the opening of the Bishkek International Tourism Fair 2026 (BITF-2026) in Bishkek.

Speaking at the event, Kasymaliev described tourism as one of the key drivers of the country’s rapidly developing economy.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that Kyrgyzstan is chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) this year.

«We will actively promote initiatives to create a unified SCO tourism space, simplify visa procedures, develop transport corridors, and digitalization. Our goal is to transform the SCO space into one of the world’s leading tourism hubs,» he emphasized.

The head of the Cabinet emphasized the implementation of environmental standards in the tourism industry. He also noted that, at the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic, the UN declared 2023-2027 the Five Years of Mountain Regions Development, which allows the republic to develop a unique global model for sustainable mountain tourism.

Adylbek Kasymaliev added that Kyrgyzstan is currently implementing a number of strategic projects aimed at qualitatively renewing the industry, including the construction of the largest stadium in Central Asia and a modern congress hall, the development of tourism clusters in Chatkal and Chok-Tal, the creation of an investment zone in Tamchy, and the implementation of the large-scale Ala-Too project.

He noted that a State Agency for Tourism Development has been established to achieve systemic results, emphasizing that the agency will focus on specific indicators.

According to the head of the Cabinet, the World Nomad Games are of particular significance as a symbol of culture and historical heritage. In this regard, he invited the international community to participate in the VI Games, which will be held in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2026.

«Kyrgyzstan is a reliable partner, a country open to investment, and a safe tourist destination. Peace and stability create the foundation for our growth,» Adylbek Kasymaliev concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/372562/
views: 120
Print
Related
BITF 2026 Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition opens in Bishkek
Audio guides installed for tourists at Sulaiman-Too in Osh
“Kyrgyz Embroidery - Echo of Time” exhibition opened at Hungarian Embassy
Central Asia becomes one of world's most promising tourism regions
International exhibition of Kyrgyz and Kazakh artists opened in Astana
Eduard Kubatov appointed Director of State Agency for Tourism Development
Construction Ministry proposes new safety rules for extreme tourism facilities
Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA
State Agency for Tourism Development established in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek to host Energy Expo Kyrgyzstan — SCO 2026
Popular
Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to visit of Togo delegation Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to visit of Togo delegation
Military and economic partnership: What Bishkek and Beijing agreed on Military and economic partnership: What Bishkek and Beijing agreed on
Chairman of Council of Ministers of Togo arrives in Bishkek Chairman of Council of Ministers of Togo arrives in Bishkek
Weather alert issued across regions of Kyrgyzstan Weather alert issued across regions of Kyrgyzstan
30 April, Thursday
14:57
Ministry of Digital Development to be abolished in Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Digital Development to be abolished in Kyrg...
14:23
Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition opens in Bishkek
14:14
Domestic flight price caps approved in Kyrgyzstan
14:02
Heavy rains, mudflow risk: Weather alert issued in Kyrgyzstan
13:56
Gogol Street in Bishkek to be partially closed starting April 30