State Duma Speaker invites Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament to Moscow

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, held a telephone conversation with Marlen Mamataliev, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

During the conversation, Volodin congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart on his election to this high-ranking government post and emphasized that interparliamentary dialogue remains an important element in strengthening Russia-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership.

The parties discussed the further development of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Vyacheslav Volodin also invited the Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament to pay an official visit to the Russian Federation. Marlen Mamataliev accepted the invitation.
