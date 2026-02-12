Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Marlen Mamataliev was elected Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan. His candidacy was supported by 77 deputies, while five voted against. One ballot was declared invalid, and four were annulled.

Marlen Mamataliev was the only candidate for the post of Speaker.

Who is Marlen Mamataliev

Marlen Mamataliev was born on March 24, 1981 in Bishkek. He graduated from the I. Razzakov Kyrgyz Technical University, Faculty of Information Technology, and the Kyrgyz Economic University, specializing in Finance and Credit. He studied at the Civil Service College (Singapore), majoring in Human Resource Management in Public Service. He also graduated from the J. Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University, receiving a law degree.

He also graduated from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, where he received a degree in public administration.

From 2003 to 2006, he worked at the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

From 2007 to 2008, he served as an assistant to the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2009, he was appointed advisor to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.

From 2010 to 2011, he headed the secretariat of Ar-Namys parliamentary faction in the Zhogorku Kenesh, then from 2011 to 2012, he held the positions of State Secretary and Head of Department at the Ministry of Economic Regulation. In 2012, he headed the Real Sector Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic.

From 2013 to 2018, he worked in the private sector, including as the General Director of Asia Mall shopping and entertainment center.

Since 2021, he has been a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation, leader of Yntymak parliamentary faction, and chaired the Committee on Budget, Economic, and Fiscal Policy.

In 2025, he was elected as a member of the 8th convocation from single-mandate constituency No. 22 (Pervomaisky district of Bishkek), taking second place in the number of votes. Following the performance of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 7th convocation, he topped the rankings for the number of laws initiated and adopted.