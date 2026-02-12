14:38
Marlen Mamataliev - key contender for post of Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh

Following the announcement of resignation of Zhogorku Kenesh Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, discussions have begun regarding potential candidates for the post.

According to sources, one of the leading contenders is MP Marlen Mamataliev. This is indirectly reflected in social media posts, including those by fellow lawmaker Dastan Bekeshev.

Mamataliev himself has previously stated that he does not have a personal ambition to assume the position of parliamentary speaker, stressing that such decisions should be made collectively within the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Marlen Mamataliev is a state and public figure and a three-term member of Parliament. He is the leader of Yntymak party.

He is 44 years old and represents the interests of voters from the capital in Parliament. He has worked in relevant committees on budget and finance.

In the recent elections, he was elected to the eighth convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh from single-mandate constituency No. 22 (Pervomaisky district of Bishkek), where he took second place by number of votes.

Based on the results of the seventh convocation of Parliament, Mamataliev topped the ranking in terms of the number of laws he initiated and that were adopted.

An official decision on the new Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh is expected following today’s session.
