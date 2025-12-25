17:52
USD 87.45
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.12
English

Speaker of Parliament at People’s Kurultai: AI threatens children's education

The Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan at the 4th People’s Kurultai expressed concern: young people are increasingly using artificial intelligence in their schoolwork, which could negatively impact their knowledge. In this regard, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu stated the need to develop new legislative approaches in this area.

Furthermore, the speaker stated that the main task of the 8th Zhogorku Kenesh is legislative support for national development. He noted that while Parliament had previously been often perceived as a platform for political games, over the past five years its contribution to positive changes in the country has been significant.

According to Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Parliament has passed necessary bills in a timely manner, working closely with the executive branch. He assured that the Zhogorku Kenesh will continue to exercise its powers, maintaining a balance between the branches of government and ensuring that the voice of the people is heard from the parliamentary rostrum. The Speaker recalled that the 8th convocation began its work by reviewing important laws, including the approval of the draft national budget for 2026. He emphasized that the deputies intend not only to pass laws but also to strictly oversee their implementation.

In conclusion, the Speaker called on the kurultai delegates to focus not on immediate problems, but on discussing strategic issues that will shape the country’s future.

Zhogorku Kenesh Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, along with the deputies, participated in the first day of the 4th People’s Kurultai. The event, organized at the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov, is attended by approximately 700 delegates from the country’s regions, representing ethnic communities and the Kyrgyz diaspora abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/356085/
views: 103
Print
Related
Implementation rate of People’s Kurultai delegates’ proposals reaches 71 percent
Approximately 150 delegates to speak on first day of People's Kurultai
4th People's Kurultai begins in Bishkek
Esengul Isakov: Fourth People's Kurultai will be held in a new format
Speaker warns: Names of deputies skipping sessions to be published in media
President changes organizing committee composition for 4th People’s Kurultai
Organizing committee discusses preparations for 4th People's Kurultai
President of Kyrgyzstan reschedules People’s Kurultai
President of Kyrgyzstan sets date for IV People's Kurultai
Parliament Speaker pays official visit to Tajikistan
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
25 December, Thursday
17:45
Transport Ministry completes construction of road to remote Zardaly village Transport Ministry completes construction of road to re...
17:37
Kyrgyzstan’s Labor Ministry clarifies policy on attracting foreign labor
17:28
Over 21 tons of Pakistani beef denied entry to Kyrgyzstan at Torugart checkpoint
17:24
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
17:17
Speaker of Parliament at People’s Kurultai: AI threatens children's education