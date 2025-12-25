Speaker of Parliament at People’s Kurultai: AI threatens children's education

The Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan at the 4th People’s Kurultai expressed concern: young people are increasingly using artificial intelligence in their schoolwork, which could negatively impact their knowledge. In this regard, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu stated the need to develop new legislative approaches in this area.

Furthermore, the speaker stated that the main task of the 8th Zhogorku Kenesh is legislative support for national development. He noted that while Parliament had previously been often perceived as a platform for political games, over the past five years its contribution to positive changes in the country has been significant.

According to Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Parliament has passed necessary bills in a timely manner, working closely with the executive branch. He assured that the Zhogorku Kenesh will continue to exercise its powers, maintaining a balance between the branches of government and ensuring that the voice of the people is heard from the parliamentary rostrum. The Speaker recalled that the 8th convocation began its work by reviewing important laws, including the approval of the draft national budget for 2026. He emphasized that the deputies intend not only to pass laws but also to strictly oversee their implementation.

In conclusion, the Speaker called on the kurultai delegates to focus not on immediate problems, but on discussing strategic issues that will shape the country’s future.

Zhogorku Kenesh Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, along with the deputies, participated in the first day of the 4th People’s Kurultai. The event, organized at the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov, is attended by approximately 700 delegates from the country’s regions, representing ethnic communities and the Kyrgyz diaspora abroad.