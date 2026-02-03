Speaker calls 30% quota for women in Kyrgyz Parliament progressive practice

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, met with the UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan, Antje Grawe.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United Nations, as well as joint projects and future plans.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that the republic actively cooperates with the UN in many areas. «We are also interested in further strengthening the established partnership and implementing joint projects in various fields. The Zhogorku Kenesh, as the main legislative body, is ready for close interaction and joint work,» he said.

The speaker also spoke about successful efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

«In recent years, our gross domestic product has been growing, and the national economy shows strong performance. The measures being taken will certainly continue. By 2030, a great deal of work will be done. The head of state has set serious tasks in this direction, and Parliament is also making every necessary effort,» he said.

In turn, Antje Grawe congratulated Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu on his re-election as Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh and emphasized that the UN Office she leads is interested in continuous cooperation with the Kyrgyz Parliament. She added that the UN highly values Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to achieve the SDGs and pays special attention to developing partnerships.

Highlighting the important role of Parliament in implementing planned initiatives, Antje Grawe also mentioned the work of the Council on Women’s Rights, Children’s Rights, and Gender Equality under the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh. Citing the Council’s effective performance, she expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support for its active participation in upcoming international events.

The meeting participants also addressed issues of gender equality.

The Speaker informed that Kyrgyzstan pays significant attention to this topic. «In our traditions and values, women hold a special place. Substantial work is currently underway to enhance the role of women in socio-political life. If we take Parliament as an example, in the eighth convocation a 30-percent quota has been allocated for women, and every third MP is a woman. This level is not found even in the world’s most advanced countries,» he concluded.