11:31
USD 87.45
EUR 104.23
RUB 1.13
English

Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan resigns

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announced his voluntary resignation as Speaker of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic. He made the announcement today, February 12, at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, he was appointed to the post in 2022 and has served until now.

«I would like to note that I have never worked for one or two people; I have always worked in the interests of the country and the Kyrgyz people. All this time, I have contributed to the adoption of important and necessary decisions in the country. I am not leaving; I will continue to serve as a member of Parliament. We should learn to work without intrigue to maintain political stability,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said.

He added that a delegation arrived from Turkey yesterday and the visit was very productive.

Earlier, there were reports of the possible resignation of Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, which could be initiated immediately after his return from a working trip to Turkey. This was announced following the dismissal of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kamchybek Tashiev.
link: https://24.kg/english/361684/
views: 152
Print
Related
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh to pay official visit to Turkey
Speaker calls 30% quota for women in Kyrgyz Parliament progressive practice
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh proposes complete abolition of tenders
Speaker of Parliament at People’s Kurultai: AI threatens children's education
Speaker warns: Names of deputies skipping sessions to be published in media
Head of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department resigns
Dastan Dyushekeev relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Kudaibergen Bazarbaev steps down as head of State Civil Service Agency
Nephew of presidential adviser resigns as mayor of Batken city
Lluis Bernat Molina steps down as head coach of Kyrgyzstan's futsal team
Popular
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
12 February, Thursday
11:24
Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export products to China Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export pro...
11:15
Cargo tracking mechanism using navigation seals launched in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan resigns
10:30
Ambulance doctor shortage in Bishkek decreases almost three times —Shayakhmetov
10:24
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights