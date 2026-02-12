Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan resigns

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announced his voluntary resignation as Speaker of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic. He made the announcement today, February 12, at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, he was appointed to the post in 2022 and has served until now.

«I would like to note that I have never worked for one or two people; I have always worked in the interests of the country and the Kyrgyz people. All this time, I have contributed to the adoption of important and necessary decisions in the country. I am not leaving; I will continue to serve as a member of Parliament. We should learn to work without intrigue to maintain political stability,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said.

He added that a delegation arrived from Turkey yesterday and the visit was very productive.

Earlier, there were reports of the possible resignation of Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, which could be initiated immediately after his return from a working trip to Turkey. This was announced following the dismissal of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kamchybek Tashiev.