Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh proposes complete abolition of tenders

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu has called for a complete abolition of tender procedures in the implementation of construction projects. He made the statement at a parliamentary session.

According to him, the current public procurement system significantly delays the start of construction works and causes public dissatisfaction.

«No matter what construction projects we are talking about, everything comes down to tenders. People are already tired of this. Due to repeated tenders, construction does not begin for two or three months, and valuable time is lost,» the speaker said.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that the issue has already been discussed with the president, who, according to him, supported the need to revise the legislation.

«I spoke with the president yesterday. We urgently need to revise the law and completely remove the word ‘tender.’ They should not be held at all, because it hinders efficiency and the prompt completion of work,» he stated.

The speaker also said that instructions have already been given to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. The executive branch has been tasked with preparing decisions to abolish tender procedures as soon as possible.

At the same time, he emphasized that this issue had been raised two years ago, but at that time only the name of the procedures was changed, while their essence remained the same.

Instead of tenders, it is proposed to switch to direct procurement and direct construction. In the event of violations or mistakes, the speaker said, heads of the relevant state bodies will bear personal responsibility.

He urged the Cabinet of Ministers to accelerate work on this issue and proceed with its implementation without delay.