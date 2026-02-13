President comments on resignation of Speaker of Parliament

The President of Kyrgyzstan commented on the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament in an interview with Kabar news agency.

Sadyr Japarov was asked whether the voluntary resignation of the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh was connected to recent events, including a letter signed by 75 individuals.

«I wouldn’t say it has a direct connection. Perhaps, he was influenced by these people or those who organized them.

Perhaps, realizing his mistake and feeling responsibility for allowing the beginning of a split among deputies, he drew such a conclusion for himself,» the president said.

On February 12, Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu resigned voluntarily. Marlen Mamataliev was elected as his successor.