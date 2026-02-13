10:58
USD 87.45
EUR 103.90
RUB 1.13
English

President comments on resignation of Speaker of Parliament

The President of Kyrgyzstan commented on the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament in an interview with Kabar news agency.

Sadyr Japarov was asked whether the voluntary resignation of the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh was connected to recent events, including a letter signed by 75 individuals.

«I wouldn’t say it has a direct connection. Perhaps, he was influenced by these people or those who organized them.

Perhaps, realizing his mistake and feeling responsibility for allowing the beginning of a split among deputies, he drew such a conclusion for himself,» the president said.

On February 12, Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu resigned voluntarily. Marlen Mamataliev was elected as his successor.
link: https://24.kg/english/361847/
views: 71
Print
Related
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Marlen Mamataliev - key contender for post of Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh to pay official visit to Turkey
Speaker calls 30% quota for women in Kyrgyz Parliament progressive practice
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh proposes complete abolition of tenders
Speaker of Parliament at People’s Kurultai: AI threatens children's education
Speaker warns: Names of deputies skipping sessions to be published in media
Parliament Speaker pays official visit to Tajikistan
President Sadyr Japarov rejects bill on privileges for ex-Parliament Speakers
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
13 February, Friday
10:44
President comments on resignation of Speaker of Parliament President comments on resignation of Speaker of Parliam...
10:39
24 rescuers deployed to search for man caught in avalanche in Suusamyr
10:33
President: There is no division into “Japarov’s team” or “Tashiev’s team”
10:24
Sadyr Japarov: Our friendship with Kamchybek Tashiev will continue
10:12
Prime Minister of Tajikistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan