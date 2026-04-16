Speaker represents Kyrgyzstan at IPU Assembly attended by 157 countries

On April 15, Marlen Mamataliev, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, participated in the opening session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Istanbul.

The event, which is taking place from April 15 to 19 under the motto «Cultivating Hope, Ensuring Peace and Justice for Future Generations,» is attended by parliamentary delegations from 157 countries.

The program includes meetings of the General Assembly, standing committees, forums, and thematic meetings.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Marlen Mamataliev held a number of bilateral meetings. In particular, he met with Faizali Idizoda, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Tajikistan. The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and developing inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The Speaker of the Parliament noted that resolving border issues has elevated cooperation between the two countries to a new level and contributed to the development of trade, economic, and humanitarian ties. He also invited Tajik athletes to the World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in September.

In turn, Faizali Idizoda emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic is a reliable partner for the Republic of Tajikistan and noted the importance of continuing dialogue and border demarcation.

Furthermore, Marlen Mamataliev held talks with Erlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The parties discussed the development of political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as strengthening interparliamentary ties.

It was noted that a meeting of the Interparliamentary Council of Central Asian countries is planned for this year in Kyrgyzstan, which should give further impetus to the partnership.

The Kyrgyz delegation also includes MPs Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, Burul Amanova, Ulan Primov, and Daniyar Tolonov.