Ambulance doctor shortage in Bishkek decreases almost three times —Shayakhmetov

The ambulance doctor shortage in Bishkek has decreased almost three times. This was recorded after a salary increase, Iskender Shayakhmetov, Chief Physician at the City’s Emergency Medicine Center, told reporters.

He recalled that a presidential decree increased salaries for emergency doctors in Bishkek and Osh, as well as surgeons, pediatricians, and specialists working in remote regions, in 2025.

«While previously, 98 of our 210 doctor positions remained vacant, after a salary increase by 20,000 soms, this number has decreased to 32. The doctor shortage has significantly decreased,» Iskender Shayakhmetov said.

On December 25 last year, the president announced at the People’s Kurultai that salaries of teachers and healthcare workers would be increased starting April 1.

It was previously reported that the staff of the Emergency Medicine Center would be increased.