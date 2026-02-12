11:31
USD 87.45
EUR 104.23
RUB 1.13
English

Ambulance doctor shortage in Bishkek decreases almost three times —Shayakhmetov

The ambulance doctor shortage in Bishkek has decreased almost three times. This was recorded after a salary increase, Iskender Shayakhmetov, Chief Physician at the City’s Emergency Medicine Center, told reporters.

He recalled that a presidential decree increased salaries for emergency doctors in Bishkek and Osh, as well as surgeons, pediatricians, and specialists working in remote regions, in 2025.

«While previously, 98 of our 210 doctor positions remained vacant, after a salary increase by 20,000 soms, this number has decreased to 32. The doctor shortage has significantly decreased,» Iskender Shayakhmetov said.

On December 25 last year, the president announced at the People’s Kurultai that salaries of teachers and healthcare workers would be increased starting April 1.

It was previously reported that the staff of the Emergency Medicine Center would be increased.
link: https://24.kg/english/361681/
views: 140
Print
Related
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises favorable conditions for doctors
Parliament adopts law establishing state monopoly on training of doctors
Legacy of Hero of Kyrgyzstan: Akramov museum opened at Chui Regional Hospital
Kamchybek Tashiev: Every medical worker should have their own home
No private practice without state hospital experience, Health Ministry proposes
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves criminal liability for attacks on doctors
Doctors from Russia to consult patients in Bishkek
Kumtor's medical service replenished with ambulance for Togolok employees
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
Doctor shortage in Talas region nearly twice as severe as in Bishkek
Popular
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
12 February, Thursday
11:24
Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export products to China Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export pro...
11:15
Cargo tracking mechanism using navigation seals launched in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan resigns
10:30
Ambulance doctor shortage in Bishkek decreases almost three times —Shayakhmetov
10:24
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights