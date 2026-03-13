12:04
Kyrgyzstan faces shortage of 2,000 family doctors

Kyrgyzstan is facing a shortage of 2,000 family doctors. Nurgul Ibraeva, head of the Department for the Organization of Medical Care and Pharmaceutical Policy, said at a joint meeting of two deputy groups.

According to her, under established standards, each Family Doctors Group is expected to serve 1,300 people of mixed population per month.

«If a doctor spends 15–20 minutes per patient, each family physician should see 12–15 patients per day, or about 200–210 people per month,» Nurgul Ibraeva noted.

She added that in reality family doctors face a significantly heavier workload, highlighting the growing pressure on the country’s primary healthcare system.
link: https://24.kg/english/365828/
views: 113
